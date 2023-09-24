Dillon rushed 11 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints.

Dillon again started while teammate Aaron Jones (hamstring) was sidelined. Although he had a long rush of 14 yards, it overall was another underwhelming outing for Dillon. In fact, quarterback Jordan Love led the Packers in rushing yards (39) and scored with a one-yard keeper. Without any targets in the passing game either, Dillon's performance did little to alleviate Jones' absence, which could come to an end in Week 4 versus the Lions. Should that transpire, Dillon would likely return to being Green Bay's second option at tailback.