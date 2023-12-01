Dillon (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With Aaron Jones (knee) ruled out for a second straight contest, Dillon again will get a chance to pace the Packers backfield. It should be noted that Dillon has dealt with a groin injury in back-to-back weeks, but he looked spry at times during the team's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, turning 17 touches into 81 yards from scrimmage. A fruitful outing may be in store for him Sunday against a Kansas City defense that has allowed the second-most yards per carry (4.8) to opposing running backs this season.