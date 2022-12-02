Dillon (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dillon and Aaron Jones (shin/glue) both are cleared to play after limited practices throughout the week. Dillon is coming off his best game since Week 1 and faces a poor defense, but Jones has consistently gotten more playing time and touches since the first few weeks of the season when the split was more even.