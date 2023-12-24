Dillon had seven carries for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.

Dillon returned from a one-game absence and found paydirt for the second time this season, but he did not do much else for those who slotted him into Week 16 lineups. Dillon did not record fewer than 17 touches in any game between Weeks 11-14, but with him working back from a broken thumb and fellow running back Aaron Jones handling a full workload, he played only a complementary role Sunday. He will likely find himself in a similar spot when the Packers take on the Vikings in Week 17.