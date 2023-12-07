Dillon was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury.

Dillon endured some practice restrictions last week due to the same health concern, but it didn't impact his availability for a Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs. In the eventual 27-19 win, he continued to serve as the Packers' No. 1 running back with Aaron Jones (knee) sidelined, taking 18 carries for 73 yards and hauling in his only target for 14 yards. Jones returned Thursday as a limited participant, though, so Dillon may soon move back to his complementary role out of Green Bay's backfield Monday at the Giants, assuming both are active.