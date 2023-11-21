Dillon (groin) is listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate.

While Dillon continues to have a cap on his listed reps due to a groin injury, fellow running backs Aaron Jones (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) wouldn't have taken part at all Monday or Tuesday if the Packers had held practice. Coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today on Tuesday that it's "highly unlikely" that Jones will be available Thursday in Detroit, so Dillon appears set for increased reps, assuming he's healthy enough to play. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not Dillon has a designation ahead of Week 12 action.