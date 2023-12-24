Dillon (thumb) is active for Sunday's game in Carolina, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillon will put an end to a one-game absence due to a broken right thumb, but the primary reason he missed last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers in the first place was ball-security issues. The Packers appear to believe it won't be a problem for Dillon this weekend as he rejoins Aaron Jones (knee/finger) in the team's backfield. In the seven games (Weeks 1, 4 and 7-11) in which both running backs have been available this season, Dillon has racked up 71 carries for 241 yards, 15 catches (on 19 targets) for 138 yards and no touchdowns.