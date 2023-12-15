Dillon (thumb) is practicing Friday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillon broke his thumb during Monday's loss to the Giants and was then held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. He's back on the field Friday with a wrap over his hand, with Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com noting that the running back is still trying to figure out if he can properly secure the ball. Fellow running back Aaron Jones (MCL sprain) is practicing again, and the Packers presumably would be more inclined to hold Dillon out if they have Jones back in the lineup Sunday against the Bucs.