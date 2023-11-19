Dillon rushed 14 times for 29 yards and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Dillon saw his workload increase after Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury and backup Emanuel Wilson exited with a shoulder issue during the first half. Although Dillon wasn't particularly productive and rookie wideout Jayden Reed actually led the Packers with three rushes for 46 yards and a score, Dillon could garner a starter's share of touches if Jones is sidelined going forward. Despite underwhelming in a similar situation earlier this season, Dillon entered Sunday with better recent production, which should have his stock trending upward ahead of Thursday's visit to the Lions in Week 12.