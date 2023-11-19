Watch Now:

Dillon rushed 14 times for 29 yards and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Dillon saw his workload increase after Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury and backup Emanuel Wilson exited with a shoulder issue during the first half. Although Dillon wasn't particularly productive and rookie wideout Jayden Reed actually led the Packers with three rushes for 46 yards and a score, Dillon could garner a starter's share of touches if Jones is sidelined going forward. Despite underwhelming in a similar situation earlier this season, Dillon entered Sunday with better recent production, which should have his stock trending upward ahead of Thursday's visit to the Lions in Week 12.

More News