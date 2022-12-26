Dillon carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

His one-yard TD plunge in the third quarter tied the game at 20-20, and the Packers' defense dominated the final frame to secure the win. Dillon led Green Bay in carries and rushing yards with Aaron Jones (ankle) hurting, so even though the big back didn't fully take advantage of the opportunity, he could be poised for an increased workload in a must-win Week 17 game against the Vikings if Jones isn't 100 percent.