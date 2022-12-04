Dillon rushed 18 times for 93 yards and a touchdown, and caught all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears.

Dillon turned in a season high in rushing yards while teammate Aaron Jones (shin) was limited during the second half. The big-bodied Dillon rumbled his way to a 21-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter, giving him a score in consecutive games after finding the end zone just once through the first 11 weeks. Fresh off his best performance of the campaign, Dillon will now head into Green Bay's bye week on a high note.