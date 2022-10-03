Dillon rushed 17 times for 73 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots. He also caught one of two targets for 11 yards.

Dillon gained steam over the course of Sunday's contest, ultimately finishing with a season high in rushing yards. His workload came while running mate Aaron Jones enjoyed another highly efficient outing, carrying 16 times for 110 yards. With the Packers now boasting three straight wins, expect both Dillon and Jones to continue garnering significant workloads as Green Bay travels to London to face in Giants in Week 5.