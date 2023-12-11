Dillon will start at running back for the Packers on Monday at the Giants with Aaron Jones (knee) inactive, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

For a third week in a row, Dillon dealt with a groin injury that capped his activity level Thursday and Friday, but he logged a full session Saturday and sidestepped a designation for Week 14. He'll again lead the Packers backfield Monday with Jones missing a third straight game, but it should be noted that the latter made some notable progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL by managing limited practices this week. While Green Bay awaits Jones' return to the lineup, Dillon will look to build upon the 32 carries for 121 yards and four catches (on four targets) for 52 yards that he's managed the past two contests.