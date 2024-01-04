Dillon (thumb/neck) missed Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Dillon is listed with his lingering right thumb injury and a neck stinger on the Packers' Week 18 practice report. He's been able to play through the first issue over the last two games, but the second one forced him out of this past Sunday's win at Minnesota. With no on-field work to speak of yet this week, Dillon may be trending in the wrong direction to suit up Sunday against the Bears. Still, he'll have more chance to practice Friday before Green Bay potentially makes a ruling on the running back's availability for the team's regular-season finale.