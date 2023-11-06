Dillon had nine carries for 40 yards and one reception for three yards in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Rams.

Dillon played more snaps than any other Packers running back in each of the team's first seven games, but his snap count percentage declined for the fourth time in as many games in Week 9, and he wound up playing fewer than 40 percent of the snaps for the first time all season. With fellow running back Aaron Jones having gotten gradually healthier recording a season-high 24 touches in the same contest, expect Dillon to back up Jones moving forward.