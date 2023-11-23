Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards and caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 29-22 win over the Lions.

While his 3.1 yards per carry average isn't impressive, Dillon came up with some big plays in key spots, including a 22-yard reception that kicked off a scoring drive early in the second quarter. It's the second time in the last three games Dillon's topped 80 scrimmage yards, but his Thanksgiving performance came with Aaron Jones (knee) inactive and Patrick Taylor being the only other back to get touches with four. With a few extra days to recuperate, Jones will have a chance to return in Week 13 against Kansas City.