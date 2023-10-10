Dillon rushed 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Packers' 17-13 loss to the Raiders on Monday night.

With Aaron Jones (hamstring) sidelined, Dillon reverted to the lead back role he'd held in Weeks 2 and 3 and turned in his best performance of the season. The bruising fourth-year pro recorded season highs in carries and rushing yards, and he added his first touchdown of the campaign on a five-yard run just before the halfway point of the third quarter. Dillon's lack of a presence in the passing game was the one blemish on his night, but he's built himself a bit of fantasy equity if he's called on to reprise the top role in a highly favorable Week 7 matchup against the Broncos following a Week 6 bye.