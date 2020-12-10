Dillon (illness) participated in Wednesday's practice, indicating he could be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list soon, John Doran of Fox 11 News reports.

Dillon has been away from the Packers' facilities since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2. His presence at practice signals that he's tested negative for the illness twice within 24 hours and is no longer experiencing symptoms. The rookie second-rounder is eligible to be activated from the reserve list immediately. Dillon will first look to regain his conditioning after more than a month away from the practice field. Once he's ready, he'll slot in as the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.