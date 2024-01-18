Coach Matt LaFleur said Dillon (thumb/neck) will be questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game at San Francisco, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dillon logged his first notable on-field work Thursday since sustaining a neck stinger Week 17 at Minnesota. At the very least, he took part in the team stretch and had his helmet on prior to drills, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Dillon thus has a chance to reclaim his standing as the team's No. 2 running back behind Aaron Jones (knee/finger) this weekend, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes for Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.