Dillon (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillon managed just one limited practice this week due to the broken thumb that he suffered during Monday's road loss to the Giants, and Friday's appearance on the field included him wearing a cast on his right hand. The Packers still are determining whether or not Dillon can be effective while not being able to carry the ball as he normally would, something that'll be clearer about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow running back Aaron Jones also is questionable for Week 15 action as he closes in on his return from the sprained MCL that he sustained back in Week 11, but he appears to be in a better spot, health wise, considering he's strung together six straight limited listings on injury reports going back to last week.