Dillon (thumb) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Going back to last week, Dillon now has logged three consecutive capped sessions as he attempts to see if he can play through a broken right thumb. Ball security appears to be the biggest sticking point for his availability on game days, and he likely will enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Carolina if he's unable to get back to all on-field work Friday. Fellow running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger) also has been limited this week, but there are fewer question marks for his status ahead of Week 16 action.
