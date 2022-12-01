Dillon (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Both Dillon and Aaron Jones (shin/glute) are operating under caps on their practice reps to begin Week 13 preparations. There's a chance Friday's injury report clears up the situation, and if the status quo remains between the duo Sunday at Chicago, Dillon would be the No. 2 behind Jones the starter.
