Dillon (thumb) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Dillon remains impacted by the broken right thumb that kept him sidelined for a Week 15 loss to the Buccaneers. He was able to play through it this past Sunday in Carolina, but he earned a season-low snap share (18 percent) on his way to seven carries for 12 yards and one touchdown. Fellow running back Aaron Jones (knee/finger) also has had a cap on his reps this week, so Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not the pair enter the weekend with designations ahead of Sunday's visit to the Vikings.