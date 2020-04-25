Packers' AJ Dillon: Surprise pick by Pack

The Packers selected Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

This is an interesting pick as Green Bay has an excellent starting running back in Aaron Jones, but perhaps the Packers are looking to upgrade its depth there. Dillon is a physical force, checking in at 6-foot and 247 with 4.53 speed and explosive lower body strength, as evidenced by his 41-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump at the combine. He had three 1,000-yard seasons at Boston College, but only had 21 career receptions. Dillon will be a hammer in obvious run situations but his lack of versatility lowers his overall snap projection. If nothing else, opposing defenses won't look forward to tackling Dillon once the weather turns at Lambeau.