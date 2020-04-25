Packers' AJ Dillon: Surprise pick by Pack
The Packers selected Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.
This is an interesting pick as Green Bay has an excellent starting running back in Aaron Jones, but perhaps the Packers are looking to upgrade its depth there. Dillon is a physical force, checking in at 6-foot and 247 with 4.53 speed and explosive lower body strength, as evidenced by his 41-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump at the combine. He had three 1,000-yard seasons at Boston College, but only had 21 career receptions. Dillon will be a hammer in obvious run situations but his lack of versatility lowers his overall snap projection. If nothing else, opposing defenses won't look forward to tackling Dillon once the weather turns at Lambeau.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Akers gets shot at LA feature role
The Rams use a second-round pick on Cam Akers, signaling he may be their starting back in 2020.
-
Hamler to Broncos, Claypool to Steelers
K.J. Hamler and Chase Claypool both went off the board in the middle of the second round, and...
-
Taylor muddies up Colts backfield
The Colts traded up to draft Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night, possibly signaling the end...
-
NFL Draft: TE Pick Analysis
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the...
-
Laviska Shenault to the Jaguars
Laviska Shenault was a big-time producer at Colorado, and he lands in Jacksonville, where the...
-
Swift ready to outrun Kerryon?
D'Andre Swift lands in a good fit for his skills, but he'll have to push Kerryon Johnson into...