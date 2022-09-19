Dillon rushed 18 times for 61 yards and caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bears.

Dillon finished with one more touch than Aaron Jones, though the latter turned his 18 touches into 170 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The Packers still entrusted Dillon to run out the clock down the stretch despite a botched hand-off in the third quarter that led to an Aaron Rodgers fumble. Dillon has out-touched Jones 34-26 through two weeks, but Green Bay's entire running game could find room sparse in Week 3 against the stout Buccaneers front.