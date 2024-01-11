Dillon (neck/thumb) took part in the Packers' team stretch before joining the rehab group during Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillon appears as if he'll go down as a non-participant for a second day in a row as the team prepares for Sunday's wild-card game at Dallas. A neck stinger is to blame and also something that sidelined the running back for this past Sunday's win against the Bears. Ultimately, Thursday's injury report will reveal what, if anything, Dillon was able to handle.