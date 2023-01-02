Dillon carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

The power back was held under 50 rushing yards for the third straight game, but Dillon kept his fantasy value afloat by getting into the end zone for the fifth straight contest on a two-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter. The Packers need a win in Week 18 against the Lions to get into the playoffs, so look for Dillon and Aaron Jones to both be heavily involved in the game plan once again.