Dillon had two carries for 14 yards in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.

Dillon played only a bit role in Week 1, finishing fourth among Packers running backs with five carries. However, he showed well on his limited opportunities, racking up six and eight yards on his two rushes. Dillon finds himself in a crowded backfield in Green Bay, but he was taken in the second round of April's draft after all, so look for the team to try and get him more involved as the season wears on.