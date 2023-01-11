Dillon rushed nine times for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Lions.

Dillon failed to secure any of his three targets in the contest, as well. The 24-year-old running back was in a near-even split in playing time with Aaron Jones, as each back played 33 and 31 of the Packers' 60 offensive snaps, respectively. The loss to the Lions on Sunday eliminated Green Bay from the playoff picture, so Dillon and the rest of the team will look ahead to the offseason. The veteran will enter the final year of his rookie contract in the 2023 season, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Dillon finished the season with 770 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 28 catches for 206 yards. With Dillon likely playing for the Packers next season, it remains to be seen what the offense will look like around him. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is under contract through the 2026 season, but there is speculation that retirement or a mutual parting of ways could be on the horizon. Additionally, Jones remains under contract in 2023 as well, so it's possible the team continues to committee approach if both backs indeed are on the roster next season.