Dillon isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

With all of Dillon, Aaron Jones and Kylin Hill (PUP, knee) unavailable, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams will compose Green Bay's backfield in the team's second exhibition. Dillon's last opportunity to make an appearance this preseason arrives Thursday in Kansas City.