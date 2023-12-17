Dillon (thumb) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sustaining a broken right thumb in Monday's 24-22 loss to the Giants, Dillon was listed as a non-participant on both of the Packers' first two Week 15 injury reports before returning to practice Friday as a limited participant. Considering Dillon was still wearing a cast on his right hand as of Friday, his ability to catch and secure the ball could be compromised, so it's not overly surprising that the Packers are leaning toward holding him out. Assuming Dillon is included on the Packers' inactive list -- which will be released 90 minutes before the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff -- Patrick Taylor and Kenyan Drake would be the backup options at running back behind Aaron Jones (knee), who appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup following a three-game absence.