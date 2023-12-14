Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday, "We'll see," regarding Dillon's (thumb) ability to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Dillon has focused on rehab instead of practice so far this week due to a thumb injury, but LaFleur wouldn't specify its nature Thursday, saying, "I'm not getting into the details of that." Lafleur did tell Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site that Dillon got hurt on the team's final offensive possession this past Sunday but gutted through it as Green Bay took a brief 22-21 lead at the Giants with less than two minutes remaining. As the Packers backfield stands, Aaron Jones appears to be in a far better spot, health wise, than Dillon as he progresses through the later stages of his recovery from the sprained MCL that he suffered back in Week 11.