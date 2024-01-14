Dillon (thumb/neck) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card game in Dallas.

Dillon, who has yet to practice since suffering a neck stinger during Week 17 action, will miss a second consecutive contest as a result. In Dillon's place, Patrick Taylor likely will earn any backfield reps that don't go to top running back Aaron Jones, who has reeled off three straight performances of 110-plus yards on the ground. Green Bay will need a victory Sunday in order for Dillon to have a chance to suit up again this season.