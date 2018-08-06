Judd signed a contract with the Packers on Monday, the team's official site reports.

Judd, who went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2017, spent much of his rookie season on the Jets' practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster in December. He ultimately landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, so he has yet to record a single touch in the NFL. He'll provide depth at running back for the Packers in training camp with fellow reserve Devante Mays currently nursing a hamstring injury.

