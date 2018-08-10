Packers' Akeem Judd: Six carries in preseason opener
Judd had six carries for 19 yards in Thursday's preseason game.
Judd picked up most of his yardage on an 11-yard burst but was otherwise held in check. He is getting a chance to show the Packers what he can do, but is a long shot to earn a spot on the roster for Week 1.
