Judd posted five carries for three yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers.

Judd was held in check on each of his five carries, especially since his long run on the night was for four yards - one more yard than he finished with. The tailback has now accumulated just 22 yards on 11 carries through two preseason games and isn't expected to be in consideration for the team's final roster.

