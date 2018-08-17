Packers' Alex Light: Clear of ankle injury
Light (ankle) is fully healthy and has played in both of the Packers' preseason game.
Light was dealing with an ankle injury in late July but has played a combined 40 offensive snaps in the team's first two preseason games. The 22-year-old is fighting for a roster spot as a depth interior lineman for the Packers.
