Packers' Alex Light: Nursing shoulder injury
Light didn't participate in OTAs on Monday due to a shoulder injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Light is an undrafted rookie out of Richmond who is competing for a depth role along the Packers offensive line. The severity of his shoulder injury isn't known at this point, making it hard to estimate when he could be back in action.
