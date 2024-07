McGough (undisclosed) has reverted to the Packers' injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction log.

McGough was waived with an injury designation Friday as a result of an undisclosed injury and he'll now be forced to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver this offseason and even when healthy, McGough appeared like a longshot to crack Green Bay's active roster.