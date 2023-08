McGough completed four of five passes for 69 yards and had two carries for four yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason victory over the Seahawks.

McGough got a chance to throw for the first time since the exhibition season began, and he looked good doing so, misfiring just once and completing a 52-yard strike on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. He almost certainly will not earn a spot on the active roster, but he could snag a spot on Green Bay's practice squad.