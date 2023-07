McGough has agreed on a deal with the Packers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports

McGough worked out with the Packers' Tuesday and impressed enough to earn a roster spot during training camp. The reigning USFL MVP has had work outs will multiple teams and will ultimately compete for a backup role under center in Green Bay behind Jordan Love. The 25-year-old's competion includes Sean Clifford and Danny Etling.