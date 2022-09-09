Lazard (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Lazard got his ankle stepped on during a practice last week and hasn't participated at all this week. He isn't looking good for Sunday's game against Minnesota, likely leaving QB Aaron Rodgers with a WR group of Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure. While Watkins and Cobb are the safest bets to get snaps in the opener, Doubs and Watson are the upside plays for fantasy managers seeking a receiver to stash on the bench.