Lazard (core/wrist) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Green Bay has activated Lazard for its regular-season finale despite the 25-year-old never reaching full participation throughout the week. Limited practice reps have been the norm since Lazard returned from midseason core muscle surgery, but he hasn't missed a game since Week 11. Dating back to Thanksgiving, Lazard has collected five consecutive starts while garnering a workload of 42 offensive snaps per game. However, Lazard is yet to reestablish his impressive pace from Weeks 1 through 3 when he accumulated 13 catches for 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns.