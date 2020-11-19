Lazard (core) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lazard maintained his activity level for a second straight session as he works his way back from Oct. 1 core-muscle surgery. Clearly, there's some question about whether he'll be able to make his first appearance since Week 3 on Sunday at Indianapolis, but his status may be cleared up on Friday's injury report. With Davante Adams (ankle) downgrading from limited Wednesday to no reps at all Thursday, the Packers' receiving corps is in some flux at the moment.
