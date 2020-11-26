Lazard (core) was limited at Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lazard maintained his activity level for a second consecutive session and was joined by fellow limited participants Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee). Meanwhile, Davante Adams (ankle) didn't practice at all. As a result, the Packers' receiving corps will be one to monitor closely to get a sense of the eventual pecking order for Sunday's contest against the Bears.
