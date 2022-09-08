Lazard (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
With back-to-back missed sessions to start Week 1 prep, Lazard now could be in danger of missing the Packers' season opener at Minnesota. He picked up the ankle concern in practice last week when his foot was stepped on. Friday's injury report could give him a chance to play this weekend if he's listed as questionable, but if Lazard is limited or sidelined Sunday, Green Bay will turn to the likes of Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at wide receiver.