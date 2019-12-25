Lazard was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report with an ankle injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The Packers didn't actually hold a practice for Christmas Day, but Lazard's appearance on the injury report suggests he's at least a little banged up coming out of Monday's 23-10 win over the Vikings, during which he nabbed five of nine targets for 45 yards. If Lazard is able to upgrade to full participation by Friday, he should enter Sunday's regular-season finale versus Detroit minus an injury designation.