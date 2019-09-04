The Packers signed Lazard (concussion) to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Since Darrius Shepherd is dealing with a hamstring injury and tight end Jace Sternberger (knee) on injured reserve, the Packers needed depth at pass catcher. Lazard has impressive versatility and looked solid in preseason, but he was beat out by Shepherd for a roster spot. He was also dealing with a concussion ahead of his practice-squad placement, and it's assumed he's healthy now.

