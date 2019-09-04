Packers' Allen Lazard: Ascends from practice squad
The Packers signed Lazard (concussion) to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Since Darrius Shepherd is dealing with a hamstring injury and tight end Jace Sternberger (knee) on injured reserve, the Packers needed depth at pass catcher. Lazard has impressive versatility and looked solid in preseason, but he was beat out by Shepherd for a roster spot. He was also dealing with a concussion ahead of his practice-squad placement, and it's assumed he's healthy now.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...