Lazard (ankle) is not listed on Friday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lazard was listed in all three practice sessions this week, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in no danger. If the ankle issue is still bothering Lazard, it hasn't stopped him from surpassing 90 percent of offensive snaps in each of Green Bay's last two games, or from scoring in two of his last three appearances. As Aaron Rodgers' top wideout, Lazard projects as a valuable fantasy option versus New York.