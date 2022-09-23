Lazard (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As did Christian Watson (hamstring), which gives both wideouts a chance to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness) were not spotted at practice Friday, with the Packers' looming Week 3 injury report likely to add some clarity with regard to the composition of the team's wide receiver corps versus Tampa Bay.

